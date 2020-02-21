Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Fight in St.Albans/Kealba.
Fight in St.Albans/Kealba.
Crime

Man bashed to death outside school

by Adrianna Zappavigna
21st Feb 2020 9:35 AM

Parents and terrified children witnessed a brutal attack in Melbourne's west last night, as a man was beaten to death by a group of thugs.

Three men seen holding weapons reportedly chased the man across Sunshine Ave in Kealba about 6pm.

Some onlookers - including parents picking up their children from the nearby childcare centre and primary school - rushed in to help.

The man was left to die, lying in a pool of his own blood.

The attack happened in broad daylight on a busy Melbourne road. Picture: Jay Town
The attack happened in broad daylight on a busy Melbourne road. Picture: Jay Town

 

Onlookers were disturbed by the brutality of the attack. Picture: Jay Town
Onlookers were disturbed by the brutality of the attack. Picture: Jay Town

 

The attack happened metres away from a primary school. Picture: Jay Town
The attack happened metres away from a primary school. Picture: Jay Town

 

Police swooped in on the fight. Picture: Jay Town
Police swooped in on the fight. Picture: Jay Town

 

During the attack, witnesses saw the man put his hands in the air while yelling "please stop", but was still struck repeatedly.

His attackers were seen carrying sticks and an axe.

Horrified onlookers called police and paramedics, who worked on the man for 40 minutes - but he was unable to be saved.

 

 

Alleged family of the victim at the scene. Picture: Jay Town
Alleged family of the victim at the scene. Picture: Jay Town

 

Despite paramedics’ efforts, the man couldn’t be revived. Picture: Jay Town
Despite paramedics’ efforts, the man couldn’t be revived. Picture: Jay Town

 

Local mother-of-two Aysha Abdul-Wahed told the Herald Sun the men were "adamant to get at him".

"It was just horrible, it was still really light, there were parents all over the place, lots of traffic driving past, I couldn't believe it," she said.

Police arrested three men last night in relation to the incident.

More Stories

Show More
bashing crime melbourne

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: Northern Rivers’ top wedding spots

        premium_icon REVEALED: Northern Rivers’ top wedding spots

        News REGION’S coastal areas dominate the list of most popular places to get hitched.

        Who is working on the Pacific Highway upgrade?

        premium_icon Who is working on the Pacific Highway upgrade?

        News A NEW report reveals how many workers are involved in the $4.9 billion project.

        GIG GUIDE: This week’s entertainment

        premium_icon GIG GUIDE: This week’s entertainment

        News All the Northern Rivers gigs you need to know about this week

        Race car carrier, emergency crews on scene

        premium_icon Race car carrier, emergency crews on scene

        News EMERGENCY services are attending a vehicle fire near Woodenbong.