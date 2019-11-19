Man assaults girlfriend after she ended their relationship

Luke Keith Bell, 30, dragged his ex-girlfriend by the arms down a Banora Point street after she tried to break up with him, a court heard.

A MAN dragged his ex-girlfriend by the arms down a Banora Point street after she tried to break up with him, a court heard.

Luke Keith Bell in Tweed Heads Local Court on Monday pleaded guilty to common assault, stalk or intimidate to intend fear or harm and destroy or damage property.

About 9pm on February 28, Bell and his then girlfriend of one month, went to a friend's house at Flemington St, Banora Point.

It was there his ex-girlfriend ended their relationship.

The court heard Bell, 30, became verbally aggressive, swearing at the victim before dragging her down the street by both arms.

The victim escaped Bell's gripped and walked the streets until 4am before going to her relative's house at Tweed Heads West.

Later that morning Bell, who lives in Grafton, arrived at the house and they left for a nearby bus stop on Scenic Rd.

Again, Bell started verbally abusing the victim, took her wallet and iPhone and walked off.

The victim followed Bell and held onto the back of his t-shirt while trying to get her wallet and phone.

She grabbed her wallet and Bell threw her phone onto the footpath, destroying it.

Police facts stated witnesses called police when the victim began "crying hysterically".

Bell was arrested at his house at Coolabah Way, Grafton on March 9.

Defence lawyer Rob Whyte said his client suffered depression, had borderline personality disorder and bipolar.

Mr Whyte said Bell was willing to pay compensation for the phone and the offence was at the "lower end of seriousness".

He asked the court to take into account the fact his client has been in custody for more than eight months.

Magistrate Geoff Dunlevy told Bell his mental illness didn't excuse his behaviour.

Bell was convicted and sentenced to 15 months in jail, backdated to March 21.

He will be eligible for parole on December 21.