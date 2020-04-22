Man arrested over alleged shooting of woman, 19

Man, 22, charged with numerous offences after an alleged shooting.

A MAN has been charged over an alleged shooting in Nimbin at the weekend.

About 6.30am on Sunday (19 April 2020), a man found a 19-year-old woman on a Nimbin property with a severe injury to her left hand.

She was taken to Nimbin Hospital before being flown to Princess Alexandra Hospital in Brisbane for further treatment.

Police will allege the woman was in a Subaru Impreza earlier that morning with a 22-year-old man, travelling around the Lillian Rock area, about 11km north-west of Nimbin, when she was shot in the hand. She got out of the vehicle and ran to find help.

Officers from Richmond Police District commenced an investigation and conducted extensive inquiries to locate the 22-year-old man.

About 10.45am yesterday (Tuesday 21 April 2020), police attached to Tweed/Byron Traffic and Highway Patrol were travelling south along Dulguigan Road, Murwillumbah, when they noticed an allegedly stolen white Hyundai Accent travelling north.

Police activated all warning lights and initiated a pursuit, with the vehicle allegedly travelling 140km/hr in a signposted 80km/hr zone.

The pursuit was terminated a short time later before police located the vehicle at Terranora Road, Terranora, and initiated a second pursuit.

The Hyundai lost control and travelled down an embankment before police arrested the alleged driver – a 22-year-old man.

He was taken to Tweed Heads Police Station before being transferred to Tweed Heads Hospital under police guard, for treatment to existing injuries.

He has since been charged with the following offences and an outstanding revocation of parole warrant was also executed:

Discharge firearm etc with intent to cause grievous bodily harm

Drive motor vehicle during disqualification period (x2)

Police pursuit - not stop - drive at speed (x2)

Drive recklessly/furiously or speed/manner dangerous

Possess prohibited drug

Use class A vehicle with unauthorised number plate affixed

Goods in personal custody suspected being stolen (not motor vehicle)

Use unregistered registrable Class A motor vehicle on road

Use uninsured motor vehicle

The man has been refused bail to appear at Lismore Local Court today (Wednesday 22 April 2020).

Investigations are continuing.