Man allegedly carjacks motorist to drive across border

A NEW South Wales man drove a stolen car through Queensland's closed border, carjacked a motorist and forced them to drive back across state lines, police allege.

New South Wales police further allege the man led officers on several pursuits, mowed down a pedestrian and rammed a cop car.

It's alleged the man entered a unit on Kennedy Drive, Tweed Heads, and allegedly stole a Mitsubishi Lancer just before 5pm Saturday.

Two hours later it is alleged the man broke into two units on Gray Street, Tweed Heads, but left empty-handed.

Officers from the Tweed-Byron Police District were called and saw the vehicle allegedly drive through a red light at the intersection of Gray Street and Kennedy Drive.

"When the driver allegedly failed to stop, police initiated a pursuit of the vehicle travelling at speeds of up to 100 km/h along Kennedy Drive," NSW police said in a statement.

"After the car was driven through a Queensland Police border-controlled roadblock at Kirra at high speed, the pursuit was terminated due to safety concerns."

A police roadblock on the old Pacific Highway at Coolangatta. Photo: Scott Powick Newscorp.

Police said the man allegedly struck a bystander in the driveway of a home on Kennedy Drive, Tweed Heads about 10pm, before again leaving the scene, ramming a police vehicle.

The injured person was taken to Tweed Heads Hospital with a fractured cheek and lacerations to his hip.

Police allege the stolen vehicle was found at Currumbin Beach where the man allegedly carjacked a motorist and forced them to take him to Gollan Drive, Tweed Heads.

A 22-year-old man was taken into custody at home in Tweed Heads West just after 11.30pm.

He has been charged with 10 offences including:

• Dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm - drive manner dangerous

• Aggravated break and enter with intent (three counts)

• Police pursuit - not stop - drive dangerously (two counts)

• Drive recklessly/furiously or speed/manner dangerous

• Use weapon to avoid apprehension

• Drive while unlicensed, and

• Take and drive conveyance.

He appeared at Tweed Heads Local Court on Sunday where he was refused bail.

The matter will return to court on May 25.

