Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Toowoomba's RACQ Lifeflight Rescue helicopter was tasked to Nanango just before 1.30am on Thursday, February 20. (Photo: RACQ Lifeflight)
Toowoomba's RACQ Lifeflight Rescue helicopter was tasked to Nanango just before 1.30am on Thursday, February 20. (Photo: RACQ Lifeflight)
News

Man airlifted after being trapped in car

Jessica Mcgrath
20th Feb 2020 9:19 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN, who was initially trapped inside a vehicle in the South Burnett, was airlifted to Brisbane early this morning.

Paramedics found the single-vehicle rollover near the intersection of Racecourse Rd and Nanango Tarong Rd in Nanango at 12.46am.

The Queensland Ambulance Service reported treating two patients at the scene.

QFES team member assisted paramedics to free the man who was entrapped in the vehicle.

The man, aged in his 30s, had sustained chest, pelvic and leg injuries.

Toowoomba's RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter was tasked just before 1.30am.

He was flown to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital, under the care of an RACQ LifeFlight Rescue Critical Care Doctor and a Queensland Ambulance Service Flight Paramedic.

The second patient was treated for abdominal, leg and head injuries and was transported in a serious, but stable condition to Kingaroy Hospital.

kingaroy hospital racq lifeflight rescue royal women's and brisbane hospital
South Burnett

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Focus of bushfire probe will get states offside

        premium_icon Focus of bushfire probe will get states offside

        News The PM is expected today to reveal the terms of reference for a royal commission into the nation’s bushfire season — and they’re set to rankle the states.

        ‘Terrifying’: Baby diagnosed with rare, aggressive cancer

        premium_icon ‘Terrifying’: Baby diagnosed with rare, aggressive cancer

        News A LISMORE couple was terrified to find their nine-month old unable to stand early...

        Have your say on Lismore council’s priorities for the future

        premium_icon Have your say on Lismore council’s priorities for the future

        News POPULARITY of community workshops sees ratepayers given another chance to shape...

        Is this the real life or is it just fantasy?

        premium_icon Is this the real life or is it just fantasy?

        Music TOP five best Queen songs — do you love or hate Bohemian Rhapsody?