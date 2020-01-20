Man accused of shooting man with replica weapon

A Lennox Head man accused of firing a replica AK47 Gel Blaster at another man from a moving vehicle has been granted bail.

A Lennox Head man accused of firing a replica AK47 Gel Blaster at another man from a moving vehicle has been granted bail.

A LENNOX Head man accused of firing a replica AK47 Gel Blaster at another man from a moving vehicle has been granted bail.

Tristan James Lanauze, 24, appeared before Ballina Local Court on Friday after he was arrested overnight for allegedly firing the prohibited weapon at a man walking on North Creek Rd, near Amber Drive in Lennox Head at about 5.30pm.

He was charged with possessing an unauthorised prohibited firearm, firing a firearm in a public place, possessing ammunition without holding a licence and common assault.

Richmond Police District officers will allege the victim felt something strike him in his back and turned to see Mr Lanauze hanging out the window of a vehicle with what looked like an assault rifle.

Mr Lanauze then allegedly turned his vehicle around and parked before he got out to confront the man, then headbutted him and punched him with an enclosed fist.

He also allegedly threw a glass bottle at the man when he tried to flee, but missed.

Police attended a residence Castle Drive in Lennox Head about 6.10pm and arrested Mr Lanauze.

Police will allege they sighted what was a replica AK47 Gel Blaster and .22 calibre bullets.

Mr Lanauze was arrested and taken to Ballina Police Station and held overnight, before he appeared in the dock at Ballina on Friday morning.

His solicitor told the court her client had been owed "$350" from the alleged victim and was just trying to collect the debt which was owed to him since July, 2019.

The NSW Police prosecutor said she would not object to bail but did raise concerns about Mr Lanauze reoffending against the complainant because of how "quickly" the incident on Thursday "escalated … over a minor amount of money … that is still owed".

"There hasn't been any incident since July, but they haven't encountered each other since that time," she said.

Magistrate Michael Dakin granted Mr Lanauze's bail on the condition he does not contact the complainant, does not possess a firearm, including a replica, and upholds good behaviour.

Mr Lanauze will return to Ballina Local Court on January 24, where he is expected to enter a plea.