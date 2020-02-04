Man accused of pregnant mum’s death bailed

A man accused of speeding off as his pregnant partner tried to get two child seats from his ute, flinging her onto the road, has been granted bail.

A man accused of driving dangerously and causing his pregnant partner's death after she was flung from a ute has won his second bid for bail.

William Wilson was granted bail in Melbourne Magistrates Court on Tuesday after being charged with dangerous driving causing the death of Helena Broadbent on September 28 last year in suburban Melbourne.

Ms Broadbent, 32, suffered a brain injury when she fell out of the Mitsubishi Triton in Keilor Downs and died in hospital after delivering a girl by emergency caesarean.

Helena Broadbent, 32, as pictured in her funeral book.

Police had opposed bail, alleging Mr Wilson endangered the safety and welfare of the public with his driving and posed an unacceptable risk if on bail.

However, magistrate Greg McNamara said there were compelling reasons bail should be granted.

"There is a stable residence. He does not have relevant prior convictions," he said.

He will live with his cousin Marnie Jones and her two adult children, with the home 900 metres from a police station and close to public transport.

The house where Ms Broadbent lived.

Mr Wilson was first refused bail last year, the court was told, and Mr McNamara said the prosecution had a strong case.

"It is hard to imagine a more serious example of this offending," he said.

"A young mother lost her life. She will never have the chance to bring up her children and her children will never have their mother."

Ms Broadbent, who was 26-weeks pregnant, and Mr Wilson had an argument at their shared home on the day and he left in the ute.

When he returned later, Ms Broadbent called triple-0 claiming Wilson had a hammer and was threatening to kill her, the court was told.

Mr Wilson took some items from the home and left again, believing police were on the way.

Ms Broadbent followed him to remove two child seats from the vehicle before Mr Wilson drove off.

Mr Wilson said she had been running alongside the ute, but stopped when he turned right.

She died in hospital after delivering a baby girl via emergency caesarean. Picture: Tony Gough

Security footage shows the ute approach a corner, the rear passenger door opens and a person fall out, the court was told.

Prosecutor Andrew McKenry said Mr Wilson had a history of marijuana and ice use and had failed in the past to address these issues when given a chance.

He is due back in court on February 18.

Mr Wilson cannot drive or carry passengers while on bail and must complete a court-based support program as part of his bail conditions.

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.