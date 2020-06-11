Man accused of Nimbin fatal hit-and-run faces court

THE man accused of a fatal hit-and-run in Nimbin remains in custody as discussions between police and his legal team continue to finalise the facts of the case.

Jimi Knight, also known as Jimy Knight, is accused of fatally striking 62-year-old Tonia Jansen with his car in Nimbin in April last year.

Police will allege Mr Knight was driving on Cecil St, Nimbin, when he fatally struck Ms Jansen and injured her 63-year-old partner before leaving the scene.

The section of road at Nimbin where a pedestrian was fatally struck by a vehicle in an alleged hit-and-run incident in April, 2019.

The 32-year-old is charged with dangerous driving occasioning death, dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm, negligent driving occasioning death and negligent driving occasioning grievous bodily harm, failing to stop and assist after vehicle impact causing death and failing to stop and assist after vehicle impact causing grievous bodily harm.

Mr Knight's solicitor told the Lismore Local Court on Wednesday his client, who remains in custody, was asking for an adjournment for two weeks to "finalise agreed facts".

Mr Knight is yet to lodge any formal pleas to his charges.

The matter was adjourned to June 24, where Mr Knight will appear via video link if required.