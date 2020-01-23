Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
News

Man accused of exploitative online chats faces court

Aisling Brennan
23rd Jan 2020 9:00 AM | Updated: 9:45 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

A NORTHERN Rivers man facing charges over child exploitation material is yet to enter any formal pleas.

Marc Dwayne Slade, 33, has remained in custody since his arrest at a Lismore business on November 6.

Police will allege Mr Slade engaged in online conversations with a person he believed to be a 14-year-old girl, including conversations about sexually explicit acts.

But Mr Slade was allegedly speaking with detective from the Child Abuse and Sex Crime Squad's Child Exploitation Internet Unit.

Upon his arrest, Mr Slade was charged with using a carriage service to send indecent material to a person under 16, using a carriage service to solicit child abuse material, possessing child abuse material and failing to comply with reporting obligations.

Police also executed a search warrant at a home near Casino and seized electronic devices.

Magistrate Jeff Linden on Monday relisted Mr Slade's matter to return to Lismore Local Court on March 23 for a brief committal status.

More Stories

Show More
child abuse and sex crimes squad child exploitation editors picks lismore local court northern rivers crime
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bushfire warning as hot 120km/h winds threaten NSW

        Bushfire warning as hot 120km/h winds threaten NSW

        News NSW is bracing for horror fire conditions today, with temperatures in the 40s and gusty winds sparking fears flames will be resurrected at firegrounds doused by...

        Nipper, 14, saves lives of four men washed out by rip

        premium_icon Nipper, 14, saves lives of four men washed out by rip

        News Teenager rescues four men from Far North Coast beach

        Ballina councillors' cold feet on jilted $1m wedding venue

        premium_icon Ballina councillors' cold feet on jilted $1m wedding venue

        News RESCISSION motion for Tuckombil DA based on fear of a challenge in court.

        ‘Special verdict’ for Kyogle man accused of inciting murder

        premium_icon ‘Special verdict’ for Kyogle man accused of inciting murder

        News He was accused of inciting people to “ambush and kill” police