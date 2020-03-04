Menu
Man accused of leading 15-year-old girl into toilets

4th Mar 2020

A MAN will face court today charged over the sexual touching of a young girl in a public bathroom in Lismore.

Officers from Richmond Police District responded following reports a 15-year-old had been sexually touched by a man, who is known to her, at Lismore Transit Centre about 12.20pm on Tuesday.

On arrival, police conducted inquiries before arresting a 26-year-old man.

The Lismore man was taken to Lismore Police Station, where he was charged with two counts of sexually touch child 10-16 years and incite to crime.

Police will allege in court that the man approached the girl and led her into one of the toilet areas, where he sexually touched her.

It will also be alleged that the man asked the girl to buy cannabis on his behalf.

He has been refused bail to appear at Lismore Local Court today.

Inquiries are continuing.

