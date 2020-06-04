Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
MEDICAL MISSION: AN ELDERLY man at Urbenville was airflifted to Gold Coast University Hospital with a serve head injury on Wednesday June 3.
MEDICAL MISSION: AN ELDERLY man at Urbenville was airflifted to Gold Coast University Hospital with a serve head injury on Wednesday June 3.
News

Man, 93, airlifted to hospital after fall

Alison Paterson
4th Jun 2020 9:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN ELDERLY man has been rescued after he fell and injured his head while at home alone.

Northern NSW Helicopter Rescue Service spokesman Graham Nickisson said the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter had been initially tasked to a possible jet ski rider in trouble off the coast at Evans Head.

"An extensive search was conducted but nothing has been located," he said.

"Then the helicopter was re-tasked at 7.30pm to a property at Urbenville where a 93-year-old man had suffered a severe laceration to his head in a fall at his residence.

Mr Nickisson said NSW Ambulance paramedics and the helicopter's critical care medical team stabilised the patient.

"He was airlifted to Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition for further treatment," he said.

Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Meet new commanding officer of Lismore’s 41st Battalion

        premium_icon Meet new commanding officer of Lismore’s 41st Battalion

        News THE mum-of-four spent 22 years in the Army, including two deployments in Afghanistan. Now she has a new challenge.

        How drinking beer will help new wildlife hospital

        premium_icon How drinking beer will help new wildlife hospital

        News A local brewer has created the Koala Lager, for a good cause

        Demonstrations announced for local towns this weekend

        premium_icon Demonstrations announced for local towns this weekend

        News Sparked by the USA’s Black Lives Matter movement.

        $100K grant to help Flow Hive keep up with demand

        premium_icon $100K grant to help Flow Hive keep up with demand

        News THE Northern Rivers company will be able to employ more people thanks to the...