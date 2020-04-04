Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A 25-year-old faces a number of charges over an alleged sexual assault including sexual intercourse without consent and threat to kill.
A 25-year-old faces a number of charges over an alleged sexual assault including sexual intercourse without consent and threat to kill.
Crime

Man faces rape and death threat charges

by WILL ZWAR
4th Apr 2020 8:45 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN, 25, faces a number of charges over an alleged sexual assault in Parap earlier this week, including sexual intercourse without consent and threat to kill.

The man was arrested on Thursday evening in Moulden and was taken to the Palmerston Watch House after allegedly entering a Parap apartment through an unlocked balcony door, before sexually assaulting a woman about 12.20pm on Wednesday, April 1.

The woman, 38, suffered a broken arm in the alleged attack, which saw the man flee the first storey apartment.

The man faces two charges of sexual intercourse without consent, two charges of attempted sexual assault without consent, make a threat to kill a person and being armed with an offensive weapon among other charges.

The man has been refused bail.

The victim also suffered lacerations and fractures to her face and cuts and bruises to her body in the alleged incident and was initially transported to Royal Darwin Hospital for treatment.

Originally published as Man, 25, faces rape and death threat charges

court crime rape violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Bridge closures to know this weekend

        premium_icon Bridge closures to know this weekend

        News CLOSURES for maintenance and repair work on two Lismore bridges.

        Can’t afford school fees? This Lismore school will help

        premium_icon Can’t afford school fees? This Lismore school will help

        News THE principal says parents should be able to continue their child’s Catholic...

        NEW DATA: Coronavirus numbers still rising in Northern NSW

        premium_icon NEW DATA: Coronavirus numbers still rising in Northern NSW

        News The health district has released new coronavirus figures

        ’We will take action’: Top cop warns people to stay home

        premium_icon ’We will take action’: Top cop warns people to stay home

        News Local police are already issuing warnings and will take it further