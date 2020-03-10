Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A single-vehicle rollover on the Bruce Hwy near Townsville yesterday. Picture: Facebook
A single-vehicle rollover on the Bruce Hwy near Townsville yesterday. Picture: Facebook
News

Man, 19, killed in crash near Townsville

by Nathan Edwards, Keagan Elder
10th Mar 2020 9:13 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 19-YEAR-OLD has died in a single-vehicle crash near Townsville overnight.

The ute rolled on Hervey Range Road near Rangewood this morning just after 12am.

The Queensland Police Service spokesman said it appeared the ute the man was driving struck a culvert and flipped on to its side, trapping the man who was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

He died at the scene.

Hervey Range Road between Rupertswood Drive and West Road were closed this morning, but have since been reopened.

More Stories

Show More
crash death fatality ute

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Free driver workshops for learners, seniors

        premium_icon Free driver workshops for learners, seniors

        News THE workshops will be held in Ballina, Lismore, Alstonville, Evans Head and Byron Bay.

        Lismore teacher sent back to Cambodian prison

        Lismore teacher sent back to Cambodian prison

        News FORMER Lismore man denies charges he indecently assaulted boys

        Drunk man accused of ‘random’ break-in, sex assault

        premium_icon Drunk man accused of ‘random’ break-in, sex assault

        News THE court heard the man had been drinking heavily for hours

        'WE ROCK': Forget about Byron, the best food is in Lismore

        premium_icon 'WE ROCK': Forget about Byron, the best food is in Lismore

        News REVEALED: Who you voted as the region's best takeaway food places