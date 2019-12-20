Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Mall shooting reported in the US

by Ben Graham
20th Dec 2019 10:44 AM

Police are responding to reports of a shooting in a mall in Oklahoma City.

There is no official confirmation on how many shots the suspect fired, but witnesses report anywhere from three to six shots were fired inside the Penn Square Mall.

Local police say the gunman is still at large and one person has been injure
Local police say the gunman is still at large and one person has been injure

Local police say the gunman is still at large and one person has been injured.

They say the incident began after an argument inside a shoe store.

The victim was shot in the chest and transported to the hospital. Police are continuing to search inside the mall and the outside area for the suspect.

The mall has been evactuated.

- more to come

More Stories

Show More
crime oklahoma city shooting usa

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        The staggering cost to farmers of climate change

        premium_icon The staggering cost to farmers of climate change

        News Climate change is costing farms tens of thousands of dollars a year, a Federal agricultural report claims.

        New pizza garden coming to Lismore

        premium_icon New pizza garden coming to Lismore

        News The winners of grants to kickstart youth wellbeing projects have been announced

        Hemsworths ‘make it rain’ thousands for fundraiser

        premium_icon Hemsworths ‘make it rain’ thousands for fundraiser

        Celebrity Hemsworth-Pataky effect was all the Make it Rain fundraiser needed

        Abuse survivor starts again with 'cruel' redress process

        premium_icon Abuse survivor starts again with 'cruel' redress process

        Politics “People have suffered enough, why make them suffer more?"