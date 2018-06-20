Male call to arms for the safety of our women

MY 20-year-old daughter rang me last Monday pleased as punch with herself that she was starting a new job at a bar in Sydney's The Rocks that evening. She lives in Newtown. I so wanted to be happy for her but the first thing that came to my mind was: how on Earth is she going to get home safely after closing at 11pm?

I awoke Tuesday morning to find she had tried to call me at 11.25pm after her first shift. It was 6.15am and I freaked. Why had she tried to call me then? I rang and woke her. Thankfully, she picked up and apologised.

She was safe. It was just a pocket dial. It is terrible this should be my reaction to her new job. I full-heartedly join the chorus calling for greater safety for women in our communities. I wish this fear didn't exist.

Bravo to men organising a gathering at Lismore's Memorial Baths on Molesworth Street at 9.15am on June 24 calling for "an end to violence and rape - enacting the peaceful man” in the wake of Eurydice Dixon's horrendous rape and murder in Melbourne.

Announcing the event on Facebook, organiser Phil Blackman said they would walk to Ballina River and spend 30 minutes in silence as a call to "encourage authentic insight surrounding violence within men” and "make a silent stand... to lay new foundations within our own community”.