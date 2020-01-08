Menu
Makeup artist Laura Borzillo and her bodypaint artwork.
Environment

Makeup artist’s bodypainted bushfire tribute

by Jasmin Lill
8th Jan 2020 12:37 PM
A SPRINGFIELD Lakes makeup artist has used her body as a canvas to paint a haunting tribute to the devastation that Australia's bushfires have caused this summer.

Laura Borzillo - who specialises in bridal, full glamour and special effects makeup - is also donating $10 from every makeup application she does to the NSW Rural Fire Service.

She also encouraged people to donate to the Australian Red Cross and WIRES Wildlife Rescue.

"With all the devastation with our beautiful green country on fire, here is my tribute," she said.

"My heart breaks for our country."

Ms Borzillo said the image of a lone kangaroo against a fire-ravaged landscape took about 90 minutes to paint on her own body last weekend.

"It is hard because you have to constantly look up at the mirror and look down, and you're doing everything back to front and upside down," she said.

"This is probably my first big bodypainted piece, especially on myself, but because it was so much fun, I'm looking at doing more."

Ms Borzillo said she hoped the body art and her donations would help in some way.

"With all the bushfires, I've found myself constantly looking at the news and watching what's happening. You feel pretty helpless," she said.

"I just want to do my part."

