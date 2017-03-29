Make the most of extra hour to move your body

MY OUTDOOR group had to train around the light from a toilet block Wednesday morning but that's how it is exercising in the early morning at the moment.

It has actually been quite comical - dogs with headlamps on, walkers with disco lights on their arms, runners getting cranky with strong flash lights beaming in their eyes, running shirts on inside out, getting tangled up in cobwebs and falling down potholes. But guess what, people are still out doing it and they'll be the ones who will benefit over the sleepy heads when the clocks turn back next weekend.

Everyone loves to claim that extra hour. I certainly will on my Byron swim mornings on a Sunday.

It might be the exercise, walk or run you used to do in the evenings can now be switched to the mornings. You could even find you manage to do more exercise. For some people if it ain't done first thing in the morning, it doesn't happen.

Here are some tips for the adjustment:

Just let it happen - you are used to waking up early. You will be amazed at how much more you can achieve with even just an extra 20 minutes.

Keep your schedule - keep consistent with your normal daily routine - eating, socialising, exercising, working and sleeping. The falling back in April is usually easier than going forward in October - that one kicks me around big time...feels like I will never get that hour back.

Have a night time routine - not necessarily in a certain order, but make a habit of slowing your body down. Dim your lights down, take a warm not hot shower. Put your phone or computer away, turn off the television and maybe just read a book or magazine. Avoid screen time close to bed time to avoid brain stimulation - the light hinders melatonin, the good hormone that triggers sleepiness.

Avoid long nanna naps. Try stepping outside in the sunshine instead to stimulate and retrain your natural body clock.

The more you stick with your normal routine, the quicker your body will adjust to the clock.