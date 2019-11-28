Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Promoters were promising a line up of 'Australian music's finest' including The Presets.
Promoters were promising a line up of 'Australian music's finest' including The Presets.
News

Major festival canned due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’

Janine Watson
28th Nov 2019 12:45 PM | Updated: 4:28 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Ticket holders have been notified that a festival scheduled for February next year at Park Beach Reserve has been cancelled.

The Castaway Festival was set to go ahead on February 15.

Promoters, Zaccaria Concerts and Touring, were promising some big names in a line up of "Australian music's finest" including The Presets, What So Not, Slumberjack, Motez, Touch Sensitive and Banoffee.

Castaway Festival launched in 2015 at Rottnest Island off the coast of Perth, with shows in various locations including Adelaide and Canberra.

No explanation was given to disappointed ticket holders for the Coffs Harbour show other than a text stating the festival was cancelled: "due to unforeseen circumstances".

Those who have purchased tickets will be refunded.

Festival organisers have been approached for comment.

castaway festival editors picks festival park beach reserve tickets cancelled
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Unusual new festival starts tomorrow

        premium_icon Unusual new festival starts tomorrow

        Family Fun SEE the full program for the unique new festival celebrating all that makes Lismore different.

        In with the new at popular historic hinterland pub

        premium_icon In with the new at popular historic hinterland pub

        Business New managers put "everything they've got" into the new venture

        PRICE GOUGING: Water crisis deepens as demands soar

        premium_icon PRICE GOUGING: Water crisis deepens as demands soar

        News Delays and expense for water deliveries raise questions for council

        How new coffee cart business was set up with ease

        premium_icon How new coffee cart business was set up with ease

        News THARUN Markandu would drive 15 kilometres into Lismore to get a good cup of coffee...