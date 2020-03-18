Maintain your gains during COVID-19

Coronavirus is causing mass disruptions to almost everyone’s lives but thankfully, one thing you don’t have to trade-off on is your fitness.

If the idea of working out in a gym full of people and social distancing rules make you uneasy, working out from home is another option to maintain your gains while maintaining your health.

It is quick, easy and you can do it without leaving the front door.

Brentin Mumford, co-owner of Cyclone Training Centre at Goonellabah, said that the same principles that apply in the gym also apply to working out from home including structuring your workout properly.

“We’re recommending a warm-up five to ten minutes then pretty much go through a full body weight circuit, doing things like squats, lunges, push-ups and doing some ab work as well,”

“You can use things around the home, your kitchen chair, you can do squats on the chair or hip bridges, the list really is endless,” Mumford said.

“When your at home you can tend to fall off your nutrition a bit … especially when everyone is sick, nutrition is medicine, make sure you’re eating veggies and still getting a good protein source in,” Mumford said.

Many gyms, including Cyclone Training Centre, are putting together online training videos to help people maintain their workouts if they are in self-isolation.

“If people can’t come to the gym cause they’re self-isolating or looking after family members in that regard is still staying active or getting out into the yard, what we’ve done is each day is post a workout on our Instagram story and Facebook story, that’s obviously open to everyone … that they can do at home,” Mumford said.

In a press release, the NSW Department of Health said for those wanting to still attend gym sessions during this time should check with their gym and adhere to usual gym etiquette including bringing a towel and wiping down machines.

“Keeping fit remains important. If you are well and have not been asked to self-isolate, then you can go to the gym. Don’t go to the gym if you are unwell.

“Try to go to the gym when it’s less crowded. When at the gym, you should use wipes provided before you use each piece of equipment. Gym classes are currently OK, but this advice may change.”

If you own a fitness business in the region offering workouts from home email us at news@northernstar.com.au.