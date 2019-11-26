Magical world awaits in Christmas display

MAGICAL WONDERLAND: Lismore Shopping Square's Hannah Ivan, set designer Chuckie Brookes and JTS' Dan Jackson in front of the new castle.

WHEN Lismore Shopping Square were looking for a new Christmas display, what started as a simple idea rapidly blossomed into something much more magical.

Lismore Shopping Square's Hannah Ivan said when they were deciding which new display concept to build, she knew she wanted to create a castle.

"When you're a kid and you have all of these fun memories of Christmas, we wanted to help make something special for the community to really enjoy,” she said.

She enlisted the help of Lismore-based set designer Chuckie Brookes to help make her vision come to life.

visit santa's magical kingdom at lismore shopping square: It is six metres tall and eight metres wide.

"Each year we try and do something different coming up to Christmas time,” Ms Ivan said.

"I've always wanted to build a castle and this year is the first year we decided to change locations.

"We wanted to mix it up and utilise this space so I thought this year would be the best time to create a castle concept.”

Ms Brookes said once they started working on the design they realised it was "bigger than Ben Hur”.

"As we started to develop the castle just got bigger and bigger,” she said.

"I loved it, I loved the vision Hannah had.”

Ms Ivan said the display is eight metres wide and stands six metres tall, and is constructed from a range of materials including concrete columns, chicken wire and polystyrene. It took six weeks to build.

"The castle is built entirely out of local materials, and we used locals to help put it together, from Chuckie to local artist Cathy Allen. Then Dan from JTS lit it all up,” she said.

"We have so much local talent here in Lismore, we wanted to show the community just what we can do. I'm so proud of how it has turned out, we have taken local talent and created something magical.”

Santa's Magical Kingdom is the location of the Lismore Shopping Square Santa photos, and can be found at the travelators near Boost Juice in Lismore Shopping Square.

Santa's Magical Kingdom photos are available Monday to Saturday from 11am to 1.30pm and on Thursday evenings from 4pm to 7pm until Christmas Eve.