Madcap TV show isn’t for everyone

What are you in the mood for this week?

Something bonkers and violent, or something that will reveal the secrets of an icon?

PREACHER S4

(Stan - Monday, August 5)

Too cool for school

OK, let's be honest, Preacher isn't for everyone. If you have a delicate constitution or baulk at the idea of watching a vampire be tortured via regenerating foreskin, then maybe this isn't the show for you.

Preacher isn't in the business of stark realism, and in its fourth and final season, it's definitely not interested in restraint. In powered preacher Jesse, Tulip and Cassidy's quest to find God and defeat the Grail, a lot of blood is spilt, and rather imaginatively - yes, it is indeed based on a comic book, if you haven't guessed by now.

The fourth season, which was filmed in Melbourne, is a madcap and gratuitous journey to the End of Days. The storytelling isn't always slick, but Preacher is, at least, always entertaining. You just have to be into what it's selling.

Sign up for our entertainment newsletter to get the weekly What to Watch movies and TV guide every Friday afternoon in your inbox

GLOW S3

(Netflix - Friday, August 9 from 5pm AEST)

That hair

Brace yourself for shiny spandex, fluoro eyeshadow and big hair because the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling are back for one final season.

Last we saw them, Ruth, Debbie and the girls were loading onto a bus as the bright lights of Las Vegas beckons. Now they have a nightly show at the Fan-Tan casino under director of entertainment Sandy, played by the illustrious Geena Davis.

This season delves more into character stories and the challenges of living out of a hotel room for three months, than it does of the shenanigans in the ring, but there's still a lot of pizzazz.

GLOW has always been about the complexity of female relationships and when it leans into it, that's when it's at its best.

SHARE

(Fox Showcase/Foxtel Now - Monday, August 5 at 8pm)

Chilling viewing

HBO movie Share has a similar story to SBS series The Hunting in that it deals with teenagers and the distribution of imagery designed to humiliate - in this case, a video. But where The Hunting took a more whole-picture route, this is a more personal and intimate approach.

Share tethers its story to Mandy, who is forwarded a video of a girl passed out and with her pants down. The girl in the video is Mandy but she has no idea how it happened, or why she's covered in bruises.

As Mandy tries to piece together what happened through a gruelling search for the truth, the video becomes a national talking point, dragging the whole community under the spotlight.

Streaming binge worthy dramas just became easier with the new Foxtel Experience.

Stream over 100 complete drama series

MEGASTRUCTURES: SAGRADA FAMILIA

(National Geographic on Foxtel/Foxtel Now and Fetch - Wednesday, August 7 at 8.30pm)

What a marvel

Antoni Gaudi's Sagrada Familia looms over the Barcelona skyline, and has for 137 years, the unfinished structure a stunning combination of gothic, byzantine and art nouveau.

Megastructures takes an inside look using new technology including 3D visualisation to explore how this building still in progress came to be despite all the challenges of its construction. Will it finally be completed by the 100th anniversary of Gaudi's death? Guess we'll find out in 2026.

AND THEN THERE WERE NONE

(ABC and iview - Saturday, August 10 at 7.30pm)

Everyone is a suspect and a victim

Agatha Christie provided all the elements of an involving and chilling mystery in And Then There Were None, and the BBC took those elements and turned it into this high-end, genuinely thrilling miniseries starring Charles Dance, Maeve Dermody, Miranda Richardson, Aidan Taylor and Sam Neill.

Set in the days before World War II starts, eight strangers are invited to dinner on an isolated island by a mysterious host. But then the host doesn't show up for dinner, instead the servants play a prerecorded message on a gramophone accusing everyone of murder.

Soon after, one person dies of poisoning. It's not long before guests start getting picked off one by one. The race is one to find out who's killing them and why.

Share your TV and movies obsessions | @wenleima