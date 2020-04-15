Macca’s store bans black people

Burger chain McDonald's has apologised after one of its outlets in China barred black people from entry.

The racist sign was placed on the door of a McDonald's restaurant in the southern city of Guangzhou.

"We've been informed that from now on black people are not allowed to enter the restaurant," read the sign, an image of which was posted to social media.

Racial tensions are high in the city which is home to one of the largest African communities in China.

With the Chinese Government insisting that local transmission of coronavirus now having dropped dramatically since its lockdown of Wuhan and the surrounding Hubei province, focus has shifted onto cases imported into the country.

This has led some to take aim at foreigners in China as possible carriers.

In a statement, McDonald's said the sign was "not representative of our inclusive values".

"Immediately upon learning of an unauthorised communication to our guests at a restaurant in Guangzhou, we immediately removed the communication and temporarily closed the restaurant," CNN reported the statement as saying.

Again, for those who still doubt that Black people and particularly #AfricansinChina are being targeted we feel it is our duty to share this. A sign at a @McDonalds restaurant seems to make this perfectly clear pic.twitter.com/FaveKrdQHi — Black Livity China (@BlackLivityCN) April 11, 2020

The US firm said it would "further educate managers and employees on our values, which includes serving all members of the communities in which we operate".

A number of African residents of Guangzhou have complained of being evicted from accommodation despite not recently travelling overseas or being in contact with someone known to have COVID-19.

The regional government in Guangdong, the province which includes Guangzhou, has tried to dampen down the controversy which has led a diplomatic spat.

It said it attached "great importance to some African countries' concerns and is working promptly to improve" its way of operating, reported the BBC.

Chinese Ambassador to Zimbabwe Guo Shaochun said there should be "zero tolerance for racial discrimination".

Despite the warm words, there have been accusations local authorities have targeted Africans.

CNN has reported that some African students and business people have been told to self-quarantine even if they are not ill or have any link to someone with the virus.

Meanwhile images have emerged of Africans sleeping on the street after being told to leave their homes.

The number of new coronavirus cases in China has declined dramatically since March, according to official figures.

Yesterday, the country reported just 49 new infections nationwide, down from 89 the day before.

Most of those cases came from overseas. Of 10 local cases, eight are connected to Chinese nationals returning from Russia through northern border city of Suifenhe.

Just two new cases were in Guangdong province.