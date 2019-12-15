Macca’s owner sacked after furious rant

WARNING - STRONG LANGUAGE

Burger chain McDonald's has announced it has sacked one of its franchisee managers. It follows a tirade directed at an Aboriginal man going viral.

In the video a man and a woman enter the property of artist Robby Wirramanda in Mildura, Victoria and question his aboriginality.

A woman, who Mr Wirramanda identified as "Karen" can be seen trying to forcibly remove an Aboriginal flag flying from a car and tells him to go and live in a "humpy down by the river".

Mr Wirramanda tells the couple, thought to be neighbours, that he is filming and intends for the video to go viral. Nonetheless the pair continue their rant.

McDonald's has parted company with a manager in Mildura, Victoria. Picture: MICHAELA O'NEILL.

A video was uploaded to Twitter by Mr Wirramanda's adult child on Saturday.

In it, the dad can be heard reacting to the woman unsuccessfully trying to remove his flag.

"You're trying to rip my flag off; you're a drunken f***ing bum. You're a racist pig."

"I'm not racist." The woman retorts.

The woman can be heard saying "take this s**t down, it's a disgrace".

After she was unable to pull the flag off, Mr Wirramanda said: "It's too strong for you Karen". The hashtag #toostrongforyoukaren is now trending on social media.

A woman tries to furiously pull an Aboriginal flag from a car.

"Which 1 per cent of you is Aboriginal," the man says to Mr Wirramanda.

"There's nothing in you that is Aboriginal. OK you can do nice paintings but you claim to be Aboriginal? You make me laugh."

"Because of the colour of my skin?" Mr Wirramanda replies.

"People like you make a mockery of true aboriginals. I have a lot of good Aboriginal friends they would love to see you and give you a lecture about what an aboriginal is," says the man.

"What's a true aboriginal? This s**t is going viral. I want to show racists like you to the world," said Mr Wirramanda.

He then repeatedly bids "Karen" goodnight who says back to him: "Go and live in your f***ing humpy down the river."

WTF!!!! THIS HAPPENED TO MY PARENTS JUST LAST NIGHT pic.twitter.com/MqFfXgmV3z — Beautifuldeadly Decolonisation (@toostrong4karen) December 13, 2019

The Wirramanda's adult child posted a message to Twitter following the altercation where they said the pair had entered the family's garage, which is used as an artist's studio, and began the "racist rant".

"I feel sickened, as does my family. Robby stayed super calm throughout this disgusting racist rant."

Following the incident, McDonald's Australia announced that it had parted company with Robert Vigors, a franchisee who ran the Macca's stores in north east Victoria.

"McDonald's confirms the company has taken over the operation of the Mildura and Irymple restaurants, effective immediately and Robert Vigors has left the system and is no longer involved," a spokeswoman said in a statement to news.com.au.

"McDonald's will be engaging with its employees regarding the change in arrangements, to ensure the ongoing operation of the restaurants.

"The comments made are unacceptable and do not reflect the beliefs of the company as an inclusive workplace for our employees and customers. The matter is currently under investigation."

Mr Vigors and Karen Ridge are prominent business people in the Sunraysia region of Victoria.