Only a few weeks ago Macca's surprised fans with cheap and tasty cinnamon doughnut balls for just $2, and they've done it again, launching what is possibly the ultimate McFlurry flavour.

As of today, you can wrap your hands around the all-new Banana Caramel McFlurry which is available exclusively via the UberEats app for one week.

After that, you can get it at any restaurant nationwide.

The news has got McFlurry lovers very excited.

"Oh dear Lord! I know not what I do," one person wrote on Facebook.

"Game changer," another simply said.

"OMG yummmm," a third person added.

Here it is, in all its glory. Picture: Supplied

This is how the people at Macca's describe the flavour.

"A perfect combination of Macca's famous crispy pie pastry with a delicious banana caramel filling combined with caramel topping swirled into our famous soft serve."

It will cost you $4.95 and an extra 55 cents if you want extra caramel topping.

Remember, there's a delivery fee on top if you order it via UberEats, but some would argue it is worth it.

If you can hang tight for a whole week, it will be available in stores from June 11.

And this is the $2 (pack of five) doughnut balls released at the end of May. Picture: Supplied

For those who prefer a lighter treat perhaps, the $2 doughnut balls are still on the menu.

The pack-of-five cinnamon doughnuts come with hot fudge dipping sauce for an extra $1.50, but unfortunately unless you live in New South Wales, you won't be able to experience it.

However, a Mcdonald's Australia spokesperosn confirmed to news.com.au they will have news about its launch in the rest of Australia next week.

Meanwhile, enjoy the Banana Caramel McFlurry.

Originally published as Macca's new 'game-changing' $5 item