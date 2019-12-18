‘Lying’ twist in heiress’ $97 million heist

TAMARA Ecclestone and her husband, Jay Rutland, have posted coded messages about "lying", in an apparent hint they know who is behind a $97 million (£50m) jewellery raid.

Every piece of jewellery in the couple's £70 million mansion is said to have been swiped in a 50-minute raid on Friday night - just hours after they left the country for Christmas holidays, The Sun reports.

Cops are now hunting the trio behind the £50m jewellery heist - with fears it is "gone forever".

Hours after the heist, Tamara shared a Bible passage, Luke 8.17, on her Instagram: "For there is nothing hidden that will not be disclosed, and nothing concealed that will not be known or brought out into the open."

Jay Rutland then shared a meme of Leonardo Di Caprio toasting with a glass, with the words: "I know you are lying but continue".

And the 38-year-old dad later posted a message to morning chat show host Lorraine Kelly, writing: "I hope you never have the misfortune to be robbed. As for 57 bedrooms, I must have completely missed 51 of them."

His barb came after Kate Thornton appeared on the program, saying the couple had shared a photo of them hopping on a private jet before the robbery.

She said: "Maybe the moral of the story is if you have 50 million quid worth of jewels at home, don't let people know that you're not there."

Lorraine replied: "I just don't get that. Just get stuff from Claire's accessories and then no one will want to steal it."

It came after Tamara's former F1 boss dad, Bernie, 89, claimed the raid at his daughter's London home was an inside job.

And an expert in luxury jewellery and artwork recovery says the gems are almost certainly gone forever.

Christopher Marinello, a lawyer and CEO of Art Recovery International, said that there was "no way" Tamara "would ever hear the whereabouts of her stolen jewels.

He said: "We have recovered over £400 million worth of stolen artwork, but very seldom jewellery.

"It tends to get broken up very quickly. Diamonds get removed, gold gets melted down.

"The thieves, if they've got any sense, will do anything they can do to cover their backs. They break it down to their raw materials."

The Sun revealed how three raiders are believed to have broken into the 57-room mansion - having evaded both the 24-hour security teams that patrol the street known as "Billionaire Row" and Ecclestone's own internal security operations.

They are thought to have broken in through the garden and then headed to safes hidden in the bedroom.

They were eventually disturbed by a security guard before fleeing with items including precious rings, earrings and an £80,000 Cartier bangle wedding gift.

Tamara, her husband Jay and daughter Sophia had boarded a private jet for Lapland just hours earlier.

Speaking in London on Monday, Mr Ecclestone said he believed it was an "inside job".

He told the Sun Online: "I don't have all the facts but given all the security at the house, I'm assuming it was an inside job.

"The police should be able to work it out, shouldn't they?

"Tamara is fine, she's not happy but thank god no one was in the house. No one was at home apart from security.

"It's all a bit funny at the moment. These things happen and you've got to get on with things."

Tamara had also posted photos on Instagram of the family boarding a private jet on the way to their holiday.

Neighbours were shocked at Friday night's break-in, which took place on one of the most prestigious streets in London. It has 24-hour security patrols and checkpoints.

Witnesses saw three police cars outside the home near Kensington Palace, West London at 11.30pm on Friday.

Our neighbourhood source said: "This is the most shocking burglary because it is one of the most secure houses in London on one of the most secure streets in London.

"Whoever did this was in the house for 50 minutes in total and had time to smash open the safes that are hidden in Tamara's dressing room and Jay's dressing room. Neither would be easy to find," the source said.

"Every single piece of jewellery that she had in her safe has gone and some of them had such personal meaning."

There was a guard working in the mansion's security room at the time of the robbery, according to the source.

They added: "The three raiders climbed over the back fence and went into the garden, before somehow gaining access to the house.

"They were disturbed by a security guard after being inside for 50 minutes and are said to have bundled out of an open window."

Scotland Yard has not yet made any arrests. CCTV has been pulled from the property and is being reviewed.

A spokesman for businesswoman Tamara said: "I can sadly confirm that there has been a home invasion. Internal security are co-operating with police in this matter.

"Tamara and family are well but obviously angry and shaken by the incident."

Their street, Kensington Palace Gardens, has been dubbed "Billionaire Row", with the average house price at £33million.

Prince William and wife Kate live nearby, and homeowners include Foxtons' founder Jon Hunt, Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich, the Sultan of Brunei and China's richest man, Wang Jianlin.

The road is permanently patrolled by Diplomatic Protection Group police officers operating out of gates and checkpoints.

Police said a number of officers, including the dog unit, rushed to the mansion but the suspects had already left by the time they got there.

Detective Sergeant Matthew Pountney, from Central West Command Unit said: "A number of officers, including the dog unit, deployed to the residential property, in Palace Green, W8.

"However, the suspects had already left the scene when the call to police was made.

"At this time we are investigating this as an isolated burglary and we are retaining an open mind around other lines of inquiry.

"Police were called by security within the building to three males being present inside the property and a fast-paced investigation is underway to locate the suspects and missing items.

"Burglary is a distressing crime and we are keeping the victim up to date with the investigation."

