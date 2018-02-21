Festival is about taking time out for 'me'

IT IS all about a bit of "me care", according to Auntie Thelma James.

As far as she is concerned, bringing women together is her social life.

And that's why she is leading a special women's circle to open this year's Lismore Women's Festival.

The circle, which will kick of a week of events including 34 performances, talks and workshops over eight days will begin at 10am on Saturday, March 3 at 10am.

The audience is welcome to bring a flower or some foliage from home to contribute to a circle to gather around.

Auntie Thelma will lead a Bundjalung welcome and opening ceremony, followed by a range of workshops and talks, including a youth zone, singing at the Con, sewing and a discussion by the Remembering and Healing group.

"It is all about women connecting together to show their gifts and talents," Auntie Thelma said.

"It's about bringing all our hearts together into the heart of Lismore on Bundjalung country. It is also about women giving themselves some self-care; time to laugh and value themselves."

Lismore Women's Festival has been facilitated by the YWCA to enable women to "celebrate, be inspired and connect through art, aromatherapy, environmentalism, fashion, feminism, yoga, chanting, circus, burlesque, belly dancing, singing, sewing, sexuality, career, craft, car maintenance, music, mums, nutrition, pole dance, parenting, and more" according to festival co-ordinator Emma Newman.

"We hope that people can find things to challenge or delight them, plus discover the diversity of women living in our community."

Many of the events are open to men, but each program entry will describe the target group.

Lismore Women's Festival Program.

All these activities are presented by local organisations and facilitators, so please check details of the events with them, especially when booking is required.

For more details, visit lismorewomensfestival.org, Facebook, email womens festival@ywcansw.com.au or phone 0490437376.