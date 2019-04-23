$520,000 supercar goes up in smoke

A man putting out the blaze using a fire extinguisher.

You thought your visits to the mechanic were costly!

One weekend driver was left facing a potentially very costly trip to the garage after his luxury McLaren 570S supercar started spewing smoke on Lobethal Rd at Forest Range.

Bystanders captured video of the incident just after 1pm on Saturday, when total fire bans were in place across much of the state.

The driver managed to stop in time and fortunately an off duty Country Fire Services staffer was driving past and put out the small fire using an fire extinguisher.

A CFS spokeswoman said four crews from Lenswood and Forest Range responded to the car fire.

The fire started at the rear of the customised supercar, which is estimated to be worth about $520,000 causing damage to the engine.

A witness, who did not wish to be named, told The Advertiser he saw "a lot of flames" when the McLaren pulled over on the roadside alongside another McLaren and a Lamborghini.

"There were a few guys trying to put (the fire) out with fire extinguishers," he said.

"It looked dangerous...people were saying it could go (up in flames)."

He said the young driver was shaking.

"I was told (the driver) pulled over at the right time, if he had kept driving, it could have kept burning through the fuel," he said.

The driver was not injured and the car was towed away.