Lunch lauds women

Organisers of the Lismore Women's Festival Luncheon Back - left to right: Zoe Dodd, Louise Collins, Sandra Handley Front - left to right: Emily Fajerman, Amelia Bolt, Lois Kelly, Zell Bennett

LISMORE sure has pulling power with both the former Queensland Premier, Anna Bligh AC, and Major Sana Fenandez, Blackhawk helicopter pilot in Afghanistan, accepting invitations to speak at

our inaugural Women's Festival.

The two women will be special guests at The International Women's Day Luncheon taking place during the festival.

The event is being presented by Rotary Club of Summerland Sunrise Inc with the purpose of celebrating women's achievements.

President of Rotary Summerland Sunrise Inc, Ms Zell Bennett, said she was delighted with the speakers.

"The luncheon at this inaugural women's festival connects us in with the community perfectly, " she said.

"Its brings women together for a common goal on a particular day to enjoy fellowship and community spirit.”

It also allowed Summerland Sunrise to pass on its funds raised to worthy causes, which included The Red Cross and Heartfelt House.

The Festival will include 51 separate events and runs from Friday March 3 until Friday March 10. Festival organiser, Sandra Handley, said it was the biggest the city had ever seen.

The luncheon is taking place at Lismore Worker's Club on Keen Street from 11.30am at a cost of $60. Tickets are available at The Professionals Lismore and Patch & Taylor Real Estate.

For more information go to: www.lismorewomens

festival.org