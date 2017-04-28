23°
Luke Foley talks of lessons learnt from the past

By Jasmine Burke | 27th Apr 2017 6:00 AM
HEART OF THE MATTER: NSW Opposition Leader Luke Foley (right) in Lismore on Friday during a tour to inspect flood damage.
HEART OF THE MATTER: NSW Opposition Leader Luke Foley (right) in Lismore on Friday during a tour to inspect flood damage. Jasmine Burke

NSW Opposition Leader Luke Foley became the latest in a long line of politicians to visit Lismore in the wake of the flood and said he hadn't come earlier because he "didn't want to be tripping over emergency service workers”.

Mr Foley said he had been in contact with Lismore Mayor Isaac Smith both before and after the flood that devastated the region earlier this month.

"It's best to talk to people who are getting back on their feet, what their experiences are, what they've been through and how governments can plan to do it better in the future,” Mr Foley said.

"I certainly didn't want to be here tripping over emergency service workers at the peak of the flood.”

Mr Foley said he hadn't come to be critical but to think about and plan for the next natural disaster.

"History tells us this won't be the last flood,” he said, noting governments at all levels have a responsibility to get ready for next time.

Mr Foley said Labor was committed to upholding the expectations of ravaged communities, particularly in regards to insurance companies in light of the confusion around flood versus storm damage.

"I think all sides of politics will join together to put pressure on the insurance companies to just do the right thing rather than squabbling with people who have lost so much,” he said.

"I said to a few businesses if your insurances stuff you around to give me a call.”

Mr Foley noted "lessons have been learnt” by all, and said it would be "silly” if the current government didn't ask how things could be done better in the future.

Shadow Minister for the North Coast Walt Secord joined Mr Foley to inspect flood damage and said he stood by his recent criticisms of the government's response to the floods.

"They were told day after day Cyclone Debbie is coming and there was absolute silence by the Nationals and thePremier,” he said.

Topics:  lismore floods luke foley nsw opposition leader

