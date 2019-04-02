Lucy muscles into the local business world

SORE muscles are an inevitable part of working out but a young Noosa group fitness instructor has created a product that can soothe aches, smells great and doesn't break the bank.

Recoverly is an all-natural muscle recovery aid and the brainchild of 25-year-old Lucy Cantori.

"I teach 14 classes a week at gyms across the Sunshine Coast so I'm forever sore," she said.

"I refused to use muscle rubs that smelt bad or made me feel oily and greasy.

"When I shopped online to find a different product ... I came up blank so thought, I'll just make something myself."

Ms Cantori said she initially made a spray bottle for herself but every time she wore it to the gym people would ask her "what smells so good?".

"When I told them that it also helped sore muscles, they wanted me to make them some too," she said.

"One thing lead to another and I just decided to take the leap and start producing it."

Ms Cantori said the feedback had been great.

"People are mostly drawn to the smell but then when I explain it's got magnesium and essential oils as the active ingredients they are always keen to try it," she said.

"More and more people are conscious of what they put on their body so they love that Recoverly is totally natural and even vegan-friendly."

Ms Cantori said while she was aware of what was going into her product, she also cared about where it was coming from.

"The essential oils come from a supplier in Noosa and my magnesium comes from a supplier in Warana," she said.

"I love that apart from the bottle that it comes in, it's made entirely from products sourced locally."

