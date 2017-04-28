Loving living at the heart in Lismore

THERE has been a lot of talk about how we didn't realise how much we loved Lismore until it wasn't the Lismore we knew any more.

My husband had to go to Ballina to do some complicated banking the other day because the Molesworth Street branch wasn't operational.

So weird not to be able to carry out basic commercial jobs in a regional city.

So I was so happy to be able to do some back to school shoe shopping at Intersport in Lismore, as opposed to Ballina, the other day.

And, it is great to hear the food outlets that have managed to open are doing a roaring trade with half a fridge and a semi-operational oven. We are so grateful they are still able to feed us.

I have been down to the twilight markets for the past two weeks and, I have to say, while slightly muted, the atmosphere has been really lovely.

People are coming to the heart of the heart and swapping war stories, they are buying their organic produce while beautiful music plays in the background.

There is something so grounding about going to the markets on a Thursday afternoon.

The wholesome atmosphere is very relaxing; a reminder of how the basics in life are what really matter.

Well done to all you vendors opening up one by one. It won't be long before we are all looking back at floods wiser and a lot more bonded for the experience.