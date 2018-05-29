Menu
TOURING: John Paul Young.
Whats On

Love will be in the air later this year

29th May 2018 5:00 AM

AUSTRALIAN music icon John Paul Young brings his new show to Lismore.

John Paul Young and The Allstar Band will perform The Vanda & Young Songbook, a concert celebrating the incredible song-writing creations of songwriters George Vanda and George Young, songs that gave Australia a soundtrack during the 1960s, 1970s and the 1980s and still does to this day.

Some of the hits included in the show will be Friday on My Mind, Falling in Love Again, Evie (Parts 1,2 & 3), Hey St Peter, Down Among the Dead Men, Love Is In The Air, St Louis, Pasadena, The Love Game, Silver Shoes, Birmingham, Keep On Smilin', The Day That My Heart Caught Fire, Standing In The Rain, Walking In The Rain, I Wanna Do It With You, Where The Action Is, I Hate The Music, Yesterday's Hero and It's a Long Way To The Top.

Lismore Northern Star

