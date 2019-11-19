Losing beloved dog in fire worse than home burning

TOO SAD: Dave and Jo Greenops lost their Rappville home and their beloved pet in the October fires.

DAVE Greenops covers his face with his hand when he recalls the moment he found the remains of his beloved rottweiler in the ashes of their Rappville home.

Cody was by the door, Dave said, waiting for us to come and get him.

He'd always planned to breed the dogs, he loved them so much.

Now he can't even consider another dog, he said.

Jo Greenops' eyes fill with tears. hearing about seven year old Cody is too much for her to bear.

Smoky, their three-legged cat managed to survive the fire.

The Greenops were in Lismore the day of the fire and were unable to get to their home, 15km out of Rappville, in time.

What has touched the couple most has been the kindness of strangers.

When Jo broke down talking on the phone to her daughter after the Busbys Flat fire, she was in Target at Ballina.

"I was having a meltdown,” Jo said.

Kathy Clapp overhead the conversation and told Jo if they needed a place too stay, they could use their Air BnB accommodation at Knockrow.

”She put her arms around me,” Jo said.

The Greenops said they are now staying opposite Macadamia Castle with an ocean view at a place, ironically called, The Last Resort.

"Kathy and Marty are so different to us, they know lots of famous people,” Dave said.

They have been made to feel so welcome and have become friends with the Clapps, Jo and Dave said.

"We will never forget them,” Dave said.

The Greenops are insured but won't rebuild in Rappville.

They plan to return to the Sunshine Coast after living in Rappville for only five years.