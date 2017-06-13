Lorikeet chick lucky to escape chainsaw

COUNCIL workers were clearing some trees when one of them noticed two adult lorikeets leaving a hollow in a hurry. And in the pauses between the drone of the chainsaws, she thought she heard other sounds.

The crew halted their cutting to investigate. A rainbow lorikeet chick, too young to fly, was still nestled in the hollow. They wrapped him in a warm cloth and rang WIRES.

Now in care, he is growing well. Feathers are beginning to open and soon he will be showing the lovely colours we all recognise in this species. As he matures, he will go through various stages of training until he is ready to be released back into the wild.

Wild lorikeets eat mainly pollen but also nectar, insects and small invertebrates found in foliage. If you wish to attract them to your garden, plant a variety of flowering native plants to create natural food sources for them.

Artificial feeding is a bad idea. Food provided by humans is not healthy for lorikeets and feeding trays or containers spread disease-causing bacteria. Group feeding also enables birds to easily pass on a deadly virus.

Creating a healthy environment for lorikeets provides fresh food without artificial dangers. It is also less work for you. Enjoy watching these delightful birds without the hassle of preparing food for them.

Contact WIRES for rescues, advice or enquiries. The 24-hour hotline is for all calls to WIRES in the Northern Rivers - 6628 1898.