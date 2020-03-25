Menu
Richmond Valley mayor Robert Mustow took photos of the empty streets of Casino CBD on Tuesday, March 24 at 2pm. It is tumbleweed empty.
Looks like a lockdown: The empty streets of Casino

Susanna Freymark
25th Mar 2020 10:15 AM
THE centre of Casino is empty. Tumbleweed empty.

Richmond Valley mayor Robert Mustow took photos of Barker and Walker Streets in Casino CBD at 2pm on Tuesday, March 24.

"I feel for the businesses who are being affected by this crisis and realise the long term financial implications for our economy," Mr Mustow said.

"However I am pleased to witness that members of our community are taking this situation seriously and listening to and following the advice distributed by the government departments on social distancing measures."

The new government virus restrictions announced last night, on top of cafe closures except for takeaways, makes going into town less enticing.

Mr Mustow urged people to practice good hygiene including regular hand washing and keeping a healthy physical distance between individuals.

"This is a powerful weapon in fighting this virus and saving lives," he said.

"Please stay at home as much as you are able to and follow the regular updated requirements by the government."

On the mayor's Facebook Page in response to the photos of the empty town, resident Lorraine Hogan said: "Well done, Casino community. It is affecting every Australian community and l hope all will be following your example."

The government has not issued a national lockdown, but in Casino it sure looks like it.

Walker St in Casino is empty.
