Looking back on proteges

IT is notoriously difficult to get shots of another photographer so I was delighted when Lisa Gough, along with husband and pooch, threw themselves around the studio.

I actually taught Lisa in the Dark Ages, and her children, and I have watched her pursue her photographic passions and skills over the years.

She now specialises in events photography, especially festivals and musicians on stage.

As a follower of Rockabilly Blues and 50's fashion she is easy to spot at the venues.