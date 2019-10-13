Menu
Login
THE GOOD LIGHT
THE GOOD LIGHT Peter Derrett
Art & Theatre

Looking back on proteges

by Peter Derrett
13th Oct 2019 9:00 AM

IT is notoriously difficult to get shots of another photographer so I was delighted when Lisa Gough, along with husband and pooch, threw themselves around the studio.

I actually taught Lisa in the Dark Ages, and her children, and I have watched her pursue her photographic passions and skills over the years.

She now specialises in events photography, especially festivals and musicians on stage.

As a follower of Rockabilly Blues and 50's fashion she is easy to spot at the venues.

northern rivers opinion peter derrett the good light

Top Stories

    How much rain will Lismore actually get?

    How much rain will Lismore actually get?

    Weather WITH clouds in the sky and rain on the radar, how much rain will we actually get?

    What's happening this week?

    What's happening this week?

    Whats On What's happening in Lismore and surrounds this week?

    Here's how you can buy TV icons' stunning ocean retreat

    Here's how you can buy TV icons' stunning ocean retreat

    Property John Cornell and Delvene Delaney are selling a block in Byron Bay.

    Kadina Park a great asset for Goonellabah

    Kadina Park a great asset for Goonellabah

    Opinion Lismore MP Janelle Saffin's weekly column