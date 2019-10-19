Look out for ticks

DAILY CHECK: Lismore City Council rangers are encouraging pet owners to be vigilant for paralysis ticks.

PARALYSIS ticks could be particularly bad this season and Lismore City Council rangers are encouraging pet owners to be vigilant.

These ticks are the single most dangerous parasite for dogs on the east coast.

Just one tick can cause paralysis and even death.

The season starts in September and continues through to November.

The key to preventing tick paralysis is thoroughly searching your dog or cat every day. It doesn't matter whether you live near bushland or keep your pet indoors.

Symptoms of tick paralysis include wobbliness in the back legs, a change in the sound of the bark, coughing and or vomiting, drooling, loss of appetite and difficulty breathing or rapid breathing.

If these signs are detected it's important the pet owner seeks immediate veterinary attention, minimises stress to the animal and removes any ticks that are found as quickly as possible.

Removed ticks should be kept for identification purposes.

Pet owners should also talk to their vet about tick prevention tablets or sprays available for dogs or cats.