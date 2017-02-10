Long Live Lismore's Regional Gallery

START: Works take place on the new regional gallery site near the conservatorium in Lismore.

By Mayor Isaac Smith

THE Gallery is dead... long live the Gallery!

The Lismore Regional Gallery had its last drinks on the weekend, where friends and the community gathered to say goodbye after a long, tumultuous relationship.

Amazing how a decision to temporarily put the new Lismore Gallery into the Trench building on Molesworth Street in 1954, could turn into a 63-year affair.

That made it the fifth oldest gallery in New South Wales, so I guess temporary is a relative term.

But now we all look forward to having the newest gallery in NSW when it opens later this year.

Gallery staff and volunteers will spend the next few months going over all the operations and looking into the collection, taking stock of where we have been and where we are going.

While it is a very small budget item (less than 1%) when compared with managing roads and parks (more than 60%), it has a very important role to play in making our city a space where everyone feels included.

I believe everyone in Lismore should be able to connect with an area of interest and feel that it is supported by council in some way.

Of course that is the challenge, supporting a wide diversity of opinions and ideas, but local government can do this better than any other level.

We are closer to the community.

We need to stay close to the community.

So as we watch the new gallery come out of the ground I think of all the partners who made that happen (80% of the funding came from outside council). We could not do this the support of our State and Federal members, as well as the long and continued support from friends of the gallery and the thousands of visitors.

When the new gallery opens, give it a go, even if you have never been before. I bet you will be pleasantly surprised at what you see.