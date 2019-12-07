London Bridge attacker quietly buried

Commuters cross London Bridge, after it was reopened following the terror attack. Picture: Peter Summers/Getty Images

USMAN Khan, the man who stabbed two people to death on London Bridge before he was shot dead by police last week, has been quietly buried in a remote village in Pakistan-administered Kashmir.

While the local administration in Kashmir could not confirm the funeral, Samaa TV reported it took place on Friday in the village of Kajlani, located in the region of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

An official at Islamabad International Airport said that Khan's body arrived from Britain in the early hours of yesterday morning.

The Islamic State terrorist group claimed responsibility for the London attack on November 30, saying that Khan carried out the stabbings in response to calls for targeting citizens of the countries that have formed an alliance to fight the Islamic State.

Khan, British authorities revealed, was known to police long before last Friday's horrific events.

In late December 2010, he was charged with conspiracy to cause explosions and other terrorism offences, along with eight others.

In a BBC interview with Khan from 2008, he continually distanced himself from the extremist label.

"I've been born and bred in England, in Stoke-on-Trent, in Cobridge," Khan said.

"And all the community knows me and they will know, if you ask them, they will know like these labels what they're putting on us, like terrorist, that they will know I ain't no terrorist."

While serving his prison sentence, Khan participated in Cambridge University's prisoner rehabilitation program Learning Together and had showed "no cause for concern", a source with knowledge of the program told AAP.

He was released from prison, subject to conditions, last December.

On the day of the London Bridge attack, Khan was attending a rehabilitation conference when he snapped - less than a year after his release from prison.

He killed two people - University of Cambridge graduates Jack Merritt and Saskia Jones - at Fishmongers' Hall at the north end of the bridge, before continuing his deadly rampage and injuring several others.

Khan was restrained and disarmed by members of the public, before being shot by armed police.

