Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Mason Watts
Mason Watts
Music

Local singer signs to major record label

Tobi Loftus
28th Apr 2020 1:33 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TOOWOOMBA singer Mason Watts has signed to a new record label owned by giants of the Australian music industry.

Watts took to his Facebook page to announce the news.

"Stoked to finally be able to announce my signing with (City Pop Records) and (Chugg Music)," he said.

"Exciting things to come - stay tuned."

Watts is only the second artist to be signed to the new label.

TikTok star Mia Rodriguez was the first to join late last year.

City Pop Records is owned by Michael Chugg and Andrew Stone, who are the masterminds behind Chugg Entertainment, one of Australia's largest music promoters, and sits within Chugg Music, a label that includes the likes of Lime Cordial and Sheppard.

The 20-year-old last year released his debut Recovery, which he wrote with English composer Edd Holloway, who has worked with the likes of Lewis Capaldi and Gabrielle Aplin.

Watts, who is the son of Toowoomba North MP Trevor Watts, is currently working on new music.

 

chugg entertainment mason watts toowoomba music
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        This Lismore board game club is not what you expect

        premium_icon This Lismore board game club is not what you expect

        News “PEOPLE have the perception that board games are geeky and for sweaty, fat guys sitting in dark corners. It’s not like that at all.”

        Huge spike in mozzie-borne viruses in Northern NSW

        premium_icon Huge spike in mozzie-borne viruses in Northern NSW

        News Mosquitoes are still being recorded in high numbers

        EXPLOSIVE REPORT: Shock results in CSG study

        premium_icon EXPLOSIVE REPORT: Shock results in CSG study

        News The three-year scientific study was conducted by the CSIRO

        Get ready for Nimbin’s first virtual MardiGrass

        premium_icon Get ready for Nimbin’s first virtual MardiGrass

        News YOU can still join in the Hemp Olympix joint rolling and bong throw events, Pot...