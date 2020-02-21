Local mental health program to support the Rugby World Cup

MIND GAMES: Southern Cross University’s Dr Christian Swann is part of a team being the ‘Ahead of the Game’ program which his the official mental fitness program of the Rugby League World Cup in 2021. Photo: Getty Image.

A SOUTHERN Cross University researcher has helped develop and lead the official mental fitness program of the Rugby League World Cup (RLWC) in 2021.

SCU researcher Dr Christian Swann was integral in creating the 'Ahead of the Game' (AOTG) program.

AOTG includes workshops for adolescents, parents, and coaches that develop skills to manage setbacks and challenges in sport and life; promote mental health literacy and help-seeking; and help parents and coaches identify concerning, versus normal. adolescent behaviour.

Dr Swann said he was thrilled the program was announced as the official mental fitness program of the RLWC in 2021, to be delivered by Movember in partnership with Rugby League Cares and Rugby Football League.

He was now consulting with Movember as a Subject Matter Expert to ensure scientific integrity in adapting the program content for each new country, culture and sport.

"More than two-thirds of all adolescent males take part in organised sports each year", Dr Swann said.

"It's not necessarily just one age group that is affected."

Feedback from teenage boys indicate this offers a very accessible setting to have conversations with their teammates around mental health.

Dr Swann was excited as the event will be the first time the men's, women's and wheelchair Rugby League competitions have been staged together, with tournaments in the UK between October 23 and November 27, 2021.

As part of the Mental Fitness Charter the RLWC was committed to improving mental fitness awareness, with more than 60 staff, 2021 volunteers and 900 participants from the 32 competing teams receiving face-to-face training mental fitness awareness sessions during tournament time.

"This announcement means that Ahead of the Game will become one of the world's largest evidence-based mental health promotion programs in sport," Dr Swann said.

"Throughout the Rugby League World Cup and afterwards as a legacy project, elite athletes and select coaches will be trained to deliver Ahead of the Game to 8000 young athletes, 8000 parents and 360 coaches in community rugby league clubs across the UK, with the aim of improving resilience in adolescent athletes, reducing stigma, and raising mental health literacy and awareness."