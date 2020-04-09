LOCAL HEALTH JOBS: Work in cleaning, nursing, security

A COVID-19 clinic was recently set up at Byron Central Hospital.

LOOKING for casual work in health care?

Northern NSW Local Health District is calling on frontline health workers to join its workforce in a bid to bolster the health response to COVID-19.

The location of most jobs available is flexible.

A range of casual positions are now being advertised for nurses, allied health professionals, security, cleaners and wardsperson roles.

Chief Executive Wayne Jones said the health district was encouraging anyone who has experience in health or related roles to come forward and apply.

“We have ongoing casual recruitment opportunities throughout the year, but this is a targeted effort to attract people who can help us respond now and in the coming months as this pandemic continues,” Mr Jones said.

“This boost to our workforce will ease pressure on our existing workforce and enhance our capacity – ensuring we can continue to deliver high-quality care for the local community.”

Interviews are being conducted weekly, in a continual process of application and review.

“We encourage anyone who is interested, to visit our website and apply now,” Mr Jones said.

“I also want to congratulate our existing workforce on the incredible job they’re doing so far, and thank them for their willingness to adapt and respond as the situation changes.

“From clinical care, to support services, to planning and administration, our team is working exceptionally hard, and should be extremely proud of their efforts.”