Local ballet students wow on international stage

KAREN Ireland Dance Centre has had three ballet students selected for scholarships overseas.

Caitlin Garlick, 14, Kayla Van Den Bogert, 15, Layne Hampson, 17, were all placed in the scholarships which will see them travel to countries such as Wales, America and Denmark.

Caitlin Garlick will travel to the Houstan Ballet next Friday for two weeks after being awarded the scholarship at the Youth American Grand Prix Masterclass Auditions in Brisbane last October.

She said she was excited to learn from new teachers and experience living away from home for two weeks.

Kayla Van Den Bogert will also travel to the Housten Ballet and then onto the Royal Danish Ballet School after she came third in the 13-15 year old category at the The Alana Haines Australasian Awards.

Kayla will then travel on to Asian Grand Prix with Caitlin which takes place in Hong Kong in August.

It won't be the first time Kayla has travelled for ballet overseas who also competed in the Youth America Grand Prix Finals in New York.

Layne Hampson, 17, will spend two weeks in Wales at Ballet Cymru after she was selected at the Australasian Ballet Challenge in Aubrey.

Ms Ireland said she was very proud of the girls and that it was rewarding to see them achieve after all the hard work.

The students have increased training to six days a week.

Ms Ireland who opened the dance studio in 2000 said she believed Australia has a large number of good teachers.

"I get great satisfaction out of seeing them getting better and seeing them enjoy it and loving this art form," she said.