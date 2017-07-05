Living on a river means life is never stagnant

HEY well done Ilona Harker for Rising Above The Floods (page 5) for the region and having a go and just doing first and then asking for permission later.

You raised the $1000 to record what the "Helping Hands” people (or "phenomenon” as Lismore Council's Brent McAlister referred to them - page 3) did during the flood. With the help of like minds you raised over $40,000 and have achieved what you set out to do.

You are one of the many champions who rose to the challenge that beset our region. You went with your gut and you stepped up. As with Deborah Benhayon and Andrew Gordon and their crew at the Lismore Chamber - who have been so committed to the heart and have asked all the right questions to get the right outcomes - there was no sitting around for you.

Isaac Smith too, is certainly heading up a "can do” council. It is marvellous that despite the devastation of North and South Lismore our council is still prepared to consider novel and exciting plans to connect over and flow into that vulnerable part of our city.

In this country of rules and regulations, it is so easy to say thinking ahead is all too hard but the flood has proved there is still room to envisage, create and gather momentum. There is nothing stagnant about this phase.