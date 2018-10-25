THINK TANK: Lismore Ngara represents community values and ideas that are no longer voiced by the politicians who represent us.

A GATHERING of 150 people crammed into the Rous Hotel in Lismore on Thursday night to attend the first Lismore Ngara Politics in the Pub event.

Lismore Ngara is a progressive think tank representing community values and ideas that are no longer voiced by the politicians who represent us.

Speaker Adjunct Professor Richard Hill, the convenor of the Ngara Institute, gave the inaugural address entitled Against Despair and Inertia, which captivated the crowd with its extraordinary breadth and scope, as well as its positive message.

Richard is the author of 12 books with another, The Sacking of Fallujah - A People's History (with Ros Caputi and Donna Mulhearn) to be published by the University of Massachusetts Press in 2019.

His research centres on social and environmental wrongs.

Richard enthralled the audience by discussing the many ways that progressives can tell a persuasive story about how justice, peace and regeneration can be achieved in a complex, interconnected world.

There was a lively Q&A session after the talk which extended the conversation and explored in depth various avenues for strengthening community connections.

The discussion proved to be a good forum with a diversity of voices expressing alternative views to those espoused by populist politicians.

The event was so popular that the next one will be held in a larger room with better facilities.

Lismore Ngara plans several events in 2019 the first of which will be held in February.

It is anticipated that high profile speakers will be on the programme for next year. The next event will be announced in early 2019.

