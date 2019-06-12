Little League makes it big

Canberra player Harry Austin slides in during the game against Northern Metros at the Australian Little League Baseball Championship.

Canberra player Harry Austin slides in during the game against Northern Metros at the Australian Little League Baseball Championship. Marc Stapelberg

I AM in my first year of reading glasses, so when I talk about fresh eyes, I am not speaking literally.

But this past week I have spoken with people from across this country who are seeing our city with fresh eyes and loving what we have.

These families were here for the National Little League Championship which wound up on Monday with Cronulla capturing the title and now heading to the USA to represent Australia.

And I can tell you they had nothing but praise for Lismore and the wonderful work of so many who make this city vibrant and interesting.

They spoke about the way Lismore Council has worked closely with Far North Coast Baseball to build the best complex in Australia.

They spoke about the number of good feeds they have had in our local cafes, restaurants and clubs.

Not a bad word to be said about the service, quality or speed in which they were looked after by every establishment.

It is not just about food and accomodation. Over the past week they have spent 10's of thousands in our CBD and retail shops.

They have also visited our other attractions like the Art Gallery, destination parks and other sporting venues. Each person I spoke with has noted how much better Lismore is doing than the last time they visited and they cant wait to come back again next year when the Championship is held again.

So how do we get these fresh eyes?

How do we appreciate the best of what we have without taking the easy option of complaining about the things we need to improve.

We all know what we are.

We all in our own way will hopefully work to make them better.

But for now there is a lot to like about Lismore!