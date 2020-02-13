Little athletes track big results

TALENTED ATHLETES: Lismore Little Athletics member Lucas Hayden won silver in the U11 Boys discuss in the Region 1 championships at Tamworth in February 2020. Photo: Gemma Codrington.

AUSTRALIA’S future championship athletes showed fine form as the Little Athletics Regional Championships over the weekend in Tamworth.

The Region 1 event involved 30 clubs from Taree in the south to Ballina in the north and out west to Narrabri, and those from Lismore Little Athletics did exceptionally well against some very tough competition.

Club representative Sharon Andonov said 19 athletes travelled to Tamworth to compete in the two-day event.

She said the wet weather was not ideal for athletics as it brought slower times on the track and shorter distances in jumps and throws.

“One of the highlights was the junior girls relay team taking out a silver medal,” she said.

“The last event of Saturday at 5.30pm in pouring rain saw two of our athletes run the 3000m in ankle deep water.

Tyler Dogan in the 13yrs boys and Padraig Heffernan in the 14yrs boys started out at a great pace and held their form all the way and each ended up breaking the Regional Record in their respective age groups.”

Andonov said by the end of the competition on Saturday, nine of Lismore’s athletes had qualified for State Championships.

“Sunday brought more rain but the sun eventually emerged and with it five more athletes qualifying for State Championships,” she said.

“Only the top two from each event qualify and in total 14 of our athletes have qualified to attend NSW State Championships at Sydney Olympic in March.”

“Our athletes showed great sportsmanship and their families were very supportive making for a wonderful weekend,” she said.

Andonov said the club was proud of all their athletes no matter how they placed.

”We had some athletes that were very courageous this weekend, they tried their hearts out and never gave up and while they may not have got the results they wanted, they can walk away with their heads held high..”

Lismore Little Athletics members – in alphabetical order:

Alexandra Dogan

Angeline Codrington

Bryce Byrne

Charlotte Gilliland

Cooper Dendle

Isabel Dowling

Isabella Moretti

Jacqueline Andonov

Jasmine Hayden

Lani Blunn

Lucas Hayden

Malachi Canning

Murray Doman

Natasha Moretti

Nikki Andonov

Olivia Hayden

Padraig Heffernan

Skye Dogan

Tyler Dogan.