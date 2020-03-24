Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Lifestyle

Little act of kindness in coronavirus chaos

Frances Klein
, frances.klein@gympietimes.com
24th Mar 2020 1:37 PM

ONE Gympie family has decided to "spread the kindness" amid the coronavirus chaos by thanking overworked shop staff with a box of goodies.

 

A hand written thank-you was the finishing touch to a gratitude box the Tate family made for supermarket staff. #spreadingkindness.
A hand written thank-you was the finishing touch to a gratitude box the Tate family made for supermarket staff. #spreadingkindness.

RELATED:

- Coronavirus noticeboard: What you need to know

- Brutal virus impact: 'A million jobs lost overnight'

- Hospitality industry knocked for six with mass closures

 

The Tate family is urging others to do the same after they filled a box with coffee vouchers and chocolates from Gympie cafe Farmer and Sun and other treats and delivered it to Gympie supermarket staff.

Goodies from local cafe Farmer and Sun made up part of the thank-you package. #spreadingkindness.
Goodies from local cafe Farmer and Sun made up part of the thank-you package. #spreadingkindness.

"I was so pleased to hear from the lady at the service counter that they had received some boxes of chocolate and things over the last couple of weeks," family member Taran Tate said.

"I hope it inspires others to do the same.

"Think about making a purchase at a small business too where possible.

"Keep spreading kindness people."

coronavirus coronavirusgympie gympiebusiness
Gympie Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Landlords in uncharted waters

        premium_icon Landlords in uncharted waters

        News LANDLORDS on the Northern Rivers and across the state are beginning to feel the impact of the coronavirus on their businesses.

        Renters facing hard times as job losses bite

        premium_icon Renters facing hard times as job losses bite

        Lifestyle Renters are staring down the barrel of some hard times due to new COVID-19 measures...

        Why the world is changing its views on sex

        premium_icon Why the world is changing its views on sex

        Lifestyle HOW one woman’s dynamic journey eventually led her to creating a highly successful...

        The personal trainer keeping Australia moving

        premium_icon The personal trainer keeping Australia moving

        Lifestyle ONE personal trainer from the Northern Rivers is all too aware how fear of the...