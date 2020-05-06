LIST: 15 grants your business, organisation can apply for

The Northern Rivers chapter of Regional Development Australia has released its May 2020 Funding Update.

FUNDING is a critical way to help Northern Rivers businesses cope and survive after six months of bushfires, floods and the pandemic.

The Northern Rivers chapter of Regional Development Australia has released its May 2020 Funding Update, where they have gathered information about current funding to support business and community group in these challenging times.

The featured grants are:

NSW COVID-19 Small Business Support Grant

The NSW Government provides financial support to ease the pressures on small business as a result of COVID-19. Eligible applicants can apply for up to $10,000. Closes June 1.

Regional Tourism Bushfire Recovery Grants

The Regional Tourism Bushfire Recovery Grants end date has been extended, and minor amendments have been made to the program guidelines.

There are two funding streams which, together, will support events, concerts, festivals and visitor attractions in fire-affected regions to assist with recovery efforts and encourage international and domestic visitors to come back to the regions. Stream 1 closes December 18, Stream 2 closes May 8.

2020 Art Resilience Fund – Survive

Survive grants are available to artists, groups and organisations to offset or recoup money lost due to cancelled activity.

These grants provide stopgap funding until relief offered by other funding agencies, government departments and support services can be accessed. Closing date not yet advised.

2020 Art Resilience Fund – Adapt

Adapt grants are available to individuals, groups and organisations to adapt their practice and explore new ways of working.

This could include skills and career development, business development, developing artistic practice, exploring new ways of connecting and collaborating inclusively, and increasing your digital capability – Ongoing.

Small Business Bushfire Recovery Grants

Recovery grants of up to $50,000 are available to eligible small businesses and non-profit organisations that have suffered direct damage to their premises or equipment from the bushfires and intend to re-establish in the community – Closing date not yet advised.

Agriculture — Emergency bushfire support for primary producers

Up to $75,000 is available to farmers, fishers and foresters located in declared bushfire disaster areas.

This is to cover costs for immediate and emergency needs not covered by existing insurance policies – Closing date not yet advised.

Grants with applications closing in May:

Working Mind Program Grants

The Community Business Bureau is offering grants in the form of a 10 week online Working Mind program to provide individuals with knowledge, insights and practices to help you work effectively in uncertainty and complexity.

Closes: 8 May 2020.

Value: up to $15,000.

Run by: Community Business Bureau.

Community Energy Efficiency and Solar Grants

The objective of this grant opportunity is to support community organisations across Australia to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, improve energy efficient practices and increase the uptake of energy efficient technologies.

Closes May 18

Value: up to $12,500

Run by: Australian Government, administered by States and Territories.

eSafety Commissioner Online Safety Grants

The Online Safety Grants Program, led by the eSafety Commissioner, is part of the Australian Government’s commitment to keeping children and young people safe online

Closes: May 21

Value: $80,000 to $1 million

Run by: eSafety Commissioner

Regional and Small Publishers Innovation Fund

The Innovation Fund was established by the Australian Government to support regional and publishers to transition to and compete more successfully in the evolving media environment. The Innovation Fund was announced as part of the Regional and Small Publishers Jobs and Innovation Package.

Closes: May 22

Value: Up to $400,000

Run by: Australian Communications and Media Authority

Feed Appeal Community Grants

The Feed Appeal grants program supports community charities that deliver food relief programs. Applications must be for projects that will improve the lives of people that are experiencing hunger and/or food insecurity in the local community

Closes May 22

Value: Up to $50,000

Run by: Feed Appeal

Tackling Tough Times Together

The Tackling Tough Times Together grant program helps communities access the resources they need to support one another through the ongoing effects of the drought.

Current round closes May 28, EOI’s for $150K tier closed April 16

Value: Up to $150,000

Run by: Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal

Heavy Vehicle Safety and Productivity Program

Aims to increase the productivity and safety of heavy vehicle operations, including through the provision of driver fatigue management rest areas and the enhancement of heavy vehicle networks.

Closes: May 29

Value: Up to $2 million for LGA’s

Run by: Australian Government Department of Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development and Communications

Bridges Renewal Program

Aims to upgrade and replace bridges to enhance access for local communities and facilitate higher productivity vehicle access.

Closes: May 29

Value: Up to $2 Million for LGAs

Run by: Australian Government Department of Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development and Communications

Gordon Darling Foundation Arts Grants

Each year the Gordon Darling Foundation assists Australian Public Institutions to undertake a wide range of visual arts projects in all Australian states and territories and helps to promote Australian arts in the international arena.

Closes: May 31

Value: undisclosed

Run by: Gordon Darling Foundation

For more details visit rdanorthernrivers.org.au/