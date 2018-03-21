Lismore's young musicians line up for contest glory

CLUNES DUO: Maple, formed by sisters Monica and Bridget Brandolini, winners of last year's competition.

THIS year's Lismore Young Songwriters Competition is bigger than ever with a host of incredible prizes up for grabs for young songsmiths from across the Northern Rivers.

Event manager, from Social Futures, Amana Shoebridge said support for the competition this year had been high with many prizes on offer.

"We're pleased to announce a superb cast of judges this year,” Ms Shoebridge said.

"Local musicians Teddy Rhodes, Kate Stroud and Shelly Brown will join Paul Pilsnenics from Rockinghorse Studios, local promoter Darren 'Sideshow' Bridge, and a representative from Lismore's Youth Advisory Group, headspace, will tackle the difficult job of choosing our finalists.

"We're also thrilled to have Diana Anaid and Marcus Schintler of Weddings, Parties, Anything fame as special guest judges for the finals night.

"It's always an incredibly difficult task to pick the winners from such a talented lot of songwriter-performers, so they'll all have their work cut out for them.”

The Best Male, Best Female and People's Choice winners will be able to create fully mastered track recordings so young artists can create professional EPs of their winning song to take out to the world.

This is thanks to SAE Creative Media Institute Byron Bay, Rockinghorse Studios, and Southern Cross University.

RØDE Microphones have donated a range of superior performance microphones for the winners of each genre, as well as RØDELink Performer Kits for Best Male and Female Songwriters of the Year and their new RØDE AI-1 Complete Studio Kit for the People's Choice winner.

There will be paid gigs up for grabs with Crankfest and the Lismore Lantern Parade, and a professional photography shoot with Photography by Natsky to produce some winning shots for posters and promotion.

"There are also fantastic professional development opportunities available for finalists, including free access to APRA AMCOS songwriters workshops at Southern Cross University,” Ms Shoebridge said.

"Finalists will also get free entry into this year's NCEIA Dolphin Music Awards and free tickets to a NORPA production with cabaret extraordinaire, Paul Capsis.”

Three finalists will be chosen from each genre to perform at the awards night in front of the judging panel and a live audience.

This year, finalists will battle it out at Southern Cross University's flagship performance and production facility - Studio One29 on Friday, April 13.

Entry is open to all Northern Rives residents aged 12-25 years and this year's categories are:

Jazz / Soul / Funk

Punk / Metal

Urban / Electronic / Hip Hop

Folk / Country / Blues

Pop / Rock / Indie

You can enter as many songs as you like, in as many genres as you like. Entries close at 5pm on March 26.

To enter the competition, submit your entry in MP3 format with lyrics attached as a Word document, include an artist photo and bio and email to lismoresongcomp @gmail.com.

The Lismore Young Songwriters Competition is proudly supported by Social Futures, headspace Lismore, Southern Cross University, the Northern Rivers Conservatorium, the Clubhouse and the NCIEA Dolphin Awards, with thanks to sponsors: RØDE Microphones, SAE Creative Media Institute Byron Bay, Rockinghorse Studios, Crankfest, Photography by Natsky, NORPA and Lismore City Council.

Go to socialfutures.org.au or lismoresongcomp @gmail.com

On Facebook at Lismore Young Songwriters or go to socialfutures.org.au/ young-songwriters.